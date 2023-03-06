HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Services Department is proposing a 17.6% budget increase for fiscal year 2024. The Department includes EMS, Ocean Safety and Health Services. Honolulu EMS is asking for 12 new paramedic positions.

“These new positions will potentially allow us to open up two additional 12 hour ambulances and that will help offload the call volume for everyone else that’s working,” said Dr. James Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director.

Meanwhile, the Department has a few projects on its list. The Department’s headquarters is currently located near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in a leased building, but it’s looking to build a permanent administrative building and Kalihi station. That tallies up to $5,899,500 for land and planning. Another big project, HESD is asking for funding which includes an ambulance and ocean safety facility in Kakaako near the Children’s Discovery Center. It’s asking for $800,000 for planning and design.

“That will help to improve response times in town, because EMS get calls all the throughout the day, but in those peak hours we really want to make sure those response times are there and having those two facilities will really help with service in the urban areas,” said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Honolulu City Councilmember.

The HESD also wants to get work started on an Ocean Safety station in Kailua where design, construction and inspection would cost $700,000. Ocean Safety said it is also looking to expand the 4-10 work schedule which is a rotating four day, 10 hour work week.

“I think what we’re going to have to do is make an amendment to the budget to add some additional positions to get all the towers we have right now fully staffed for that 4-10 schedule,” said Matt Weyer, Honolulu City Councilmember.

Ocean Safety said captains, communications, jet skis and crews at Hanauma Bay are already on the 4-10 schedule.