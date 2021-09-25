EMS: Boy in critical condition, another in serious after truck rolls over in Maili

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a motor vehicle crash in Maili left one boy in critical condition and another in serious condition on Saturday, Sept. 25, after a truck rolled over on Paakea Road.

EMS said the incident happened around 5 a.m. Saturday, and four patients were reported but two refused treatment.

According to EMS, a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition as a result of the crash, and police said he sustained injuries to his head and body. Paramedics administered life-saving treatment before transporting him to a trauma facility.

The second boy, a 16-year-old, was found in serious condition before EMS transported him to a hospital.

A 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were both found in stable condition, EMS said, they refused treatment and transport to a hospital.

Honolulu police said the 20-year-old was driving a Ford truck in the eastbound direction on Paakea Road when he apparently lost control of the vehicle. The truck collided with a wooden pole, police said, before it continued into an embankment and rolled over.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.