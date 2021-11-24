EMS: 4 people in serious condition after head-on collision between a sedan, tour bus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a head-on collision between a sedan and a tour bus near Waimea Bay Beach Park that left four people in serious condition and 14 others with minor injuries.

According to EMS, the incident happened right before Waimea Bay in the Kahuku-bound direction at around 1:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

EMS reported that seven people were transported to a hospital. Of the seven, four were in serious condition: a 47-year-old female, 15-year-old female, 45-year-old male and a 59-year-old male.

The other three people were taken to the hospital with minor injures, including a 41-year-old male, 48-year-old female and 46-year-old female.

Additionally, EMS reported 11 other people sustained minor injuries, but they all refused transport.

It is currently unknown if speed was a factor in this collision.