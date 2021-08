HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after Emergency Medical Services personnel say he lost control of his moped, prompting a crash.

The west bound lane of Salt Lake Blvd was closed between Ala Oli Street and Luapele Street around 3 a.m.

Details are limited at this time. An investigation is ongoing.