HONOLULU (KHON2) — EMS responded to a call about two deceased people found at a house on Kamehameha IV Road in Kalihi on Sunday, Aug. 15.

According to EMS, the two people were dead on arrival. The call came around 7 p.m.

At this time there are no suspects and it is unknown what happened.