EMS: 2 California visitors hospitalized in critical, serious conditions after nearly drowning at Kalama Beach Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to two incidents, both involving visitors who nearly drowned at Kalama Beach Park.

The first incident took place at 11:15 a.m. when Ocean Safety responded to an unresponsive swimmer. Bystanders brought in a 49-year-old California visitor, who was about 40 yards offshore. CPR, among other life support treatments, was administered.

Honolulu EMS then transported the visitor to an emergency room in critical condition.

At around 6:23 p.m. on that same day, Ocean Safety received a call about a distressed 44-year-old male visitor. According to witnesses, the California man rescued his daughter and made it back to shore with assistance from a relative.

Ocean Safety provided medical treatment, and the man was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

There is no lifeguard tower located at Kalama Beach Park.