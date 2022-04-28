HONOLULU (KHON2) — Empty the Shelter weeklong adoption event will be taking place next week at Kauai Humane Society and Maui Humane Society.

Organizers said homeless pets in shelters everywhere are at risk due to overcrowding. To ensure these pets get a chance at finding loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its spring national “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event from May 2 – 8, 2022.

According to BISSELL Pet Foundation shelters across the country are in crisis with overcrowding and other major obstacles, prompting a national call for adoption. They are aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25.

More than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate in this adoption event to place deserving pets in loving homes. Their efforts have helped more than 83,055 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country.

BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 and through their “Empty the Shelters” has helped 83,055 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016.

For more information or to look at the available dogs and cats you can adopt head to Kauai Humane Society or Maui Humane Society websites.