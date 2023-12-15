HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday season tends to bring out the generous spirit it many people. This generosity tends to extend well beyond our friends and family.

In Hawaiʻi, the number of charitable events and opportunities are rather plentiful with specific programs like Laulima and more general concepts like Toys for Tots.

KHON2.com is providing you with a bit of information on a couple of drives that organized by local residents and benefit their hometowns on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi.

Toys for Tots

One of the long running programs that has been organized by local resident, Mark Imaizumi who is also widely known by her drag performer persona Marina del Rey. Imaizumi has been working in the hospice care field for more than 20 years.

del Rey hails from Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island and has made her home in Honolulu. For the last several years, del Rey has diligently worked with local non-profits, businesses, social clubs and individuals to collect toys and spread Christmas Cheer.

“As we go into the fourth year of my annual Toy Drive, it is made possible by the support of a whole lot of people from everywhere across the U.S. and RIGHT here in our community, said del Rey. “Our LGBTQ sports leagues with the Aikane Ohana organization, local businesses, community groups, medical facilities, to name just a few of the participants, have joined me in making this endeavor more and more of a blessed pursuit.”

del Rey has been working with Toys for Tots, Kapiolani Medical, the Secret Santa Project Hawaiʻi, amongst others that are keen to ensure everyone can celebrate Christmas with their families.

“This year will see toys being sent to my hometown Hilo to help a mom gift her keiki,” said del Rey.

Through this week ending Dec. 17, del Rey will be making collections at Wang Chung’s Karaoke Bar in Waikīkī and with the Hawaiʻi Gay Kickball League on Saturday, Dec. 16 while they are conducting their league season clinic and sign-up event.

On Dec. 1, Capitol Modern hosted a kickoff event for de Rey’s holiday cheer endeavors that included designer Kini Zamora and a law office in Kailua, Compass Real Estate have all held or are holding collections.

For anyone who wants to drop off toys, you can stop by del Rey’s office in downtown Honolulu at 820 Mililani Street, suite 400. You can do this through Monday, Dec. 18. You can also click here for event updates from del Rey.

Toy and Food Drive

The 42nd Reign of the Imperial Sovereign Court of Hawaiʻi is an iconic social organization that has worked to provide a safe space, creative and socially minded for Hawaiʻi’s māhū. The organization has been at the epicenter of many charitable endeavors through the years, one of which is 2023’s Annual Toy & Food Drive for Puʻuhonua O Waiʻanae.

Organized by Kalista Fox, you can drop off unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and clothing to these locations through Dec. 23:

Proof Social Club.

The Arts at Marks Garage.

Page Academy of Dance.

Tapa’s Waikīkī.

Bās Bookshop.

Talk Kaimuki.

Capitol Modern.

South Shore Grill.

You can click here for more information.

On the weekend before Christmas, Dec. 22 and 23, the Imperial Sovereign Court of Hawai`i will take a trip to Waiʻanae to the home of Empress XV Valeri DJ Michaels Keahi-Wong & CIP4L Howie Keahi-Wong to sort and pack all of your donations.

They will then go over to the camp at Waiʻanae Boat Harbor to distribute all donations to the families.