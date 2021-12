HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Honolulu Fire Commission selected Acting Deputy Chief Sheldon "Kalani" Hao as the next fire chief of the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The Hawaii Fire Fighter Association President Bobby Lee confirms a 6-0 vote for Hao to lead the department. Commissioner David Matlin abstained from the vote given his short period in the commission.