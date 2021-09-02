Employment opportunities available at Pearlridge Center during ‘hiring weekend’ events

Pearlridge Center will be adding 200 extra tickets for its Drive-Thru Candy Crawl at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28. The Halloween-themed event is free and will take place between 5-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several stores and restaurants in Pearlridge Center will be hiring full-time, part-time and seasonal employees in September during two ‘hiring weekend’ events.

Officials reported the first hiring event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5. The second event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, also from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Businesses with employment opportunities will accept applications and answer questions from tables located in front of their Pearlridge spaces, officials reported.

Officials said assistants will also be available to help those looking for employment, and they will be located at the Mauka Center Court on both weekends.

Pearlridge Center stores and restaurants with employment opportunities include: Beer Lab HI, California Pizza Kitchen, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Homegrown, Jeans Warehouse, Jeans Warehouse Kids, Manaola, Ross Dress for Less, Sephora, Spectrum, Starbucks, T&C Surf and Tricked Out Accessories.