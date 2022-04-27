HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for a job, some employers are offering hefty hiring bonuses of as much as $10,000. It comes as businesses across all industries are reporting shortages.

Long-term care facilities are being hit especially hard.

Sysco is offering a $10,000 bonus to become a truck driver. Gyotaku is offering a $1,000 gift certificate for a referral.

But even with these big incentives, businesses said it’s tough to find workers. Especially those in long-term care.

Who will care for our kupuna? That’s a question many care facilities are asking as the baby boomer generation retires and requires more care themselves. Not enough new workers have been coming in to fill the need.

Pearl City Nursing Home is looking to hire 20 to 30 nursing staff to be able to open more beds for kupuna.

“It’s a challenge day in and day out, we’re looking at how can we fill each shift how can we maintain a quality standard of care for just the residents who live here,” said Darin Yoshimoto, Pearl City Nursing Home administrator.

Due to staffing shortages, capacity is becoming limited on the East Side of Hawaii Island.

“It’s been very challenging we’ve had to limit our admissions, we’ve had to reduce our census, we have a census cap that both our Yukio VA home and our Honokaa Hospital Facility,” said Denise Mackey, the regional administrator of East Hawaii Region Long Term Care.

Which is why they’re offering a big sign on bonuses for nurses from $6,000 up to $12,000 for certified nurses aides, licensed nurse practitioners and registered nurses.

“We had tried traditional recruitment without bonuses we had increased salary at Yukio VA we already feel like our state salaries are very competitive,” said Mackey.

What’s holding back applicants? Many things but while restrictions have eased in most of our lives long-term care facilities still have to be as careful as possible.

“I think with COVID and the increased need of healthcare it’s creating a lot of demand increased patients residents needing healthcare. Then with the need for the care the burnout that’s coming with it,” said Yoshimoto.

Even though incentives can help, Yoshimoto said workers must have their heart in it.

“Healthcare workers choose to be healthcare workers because they love the passion and the dedication of taking care of residents,” Yoshimoto added.

