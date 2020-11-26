Employee at City Mill tests positive for COVID-19

The Kauai District Health Office reported two positive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 5, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to nine.

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — An employee at a City Mill store in Waianae tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 30, said the store’s management.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The employee last worked Oct. 27 and was asymptomatic. City Mill says all Waianae store employees were notified and the store was thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.

City Mill adds that on-site testing was done Friday afternoon for employees to get tested.

The Waianae store says employees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Management adds that all workers are temperature tested frequently.

“We are deeply committed to the safety of our customers and team members,” said Carol Ai

May, Vice President of City Mill. “City Mill implemented, from the very beginning, cleaning and

safe distancing protocols for our stores. We require our team members to wear masks at all

times and their temperatures checked upon arrival for their shift. Additionally, customers are

required to wear masks and safe distance when they are in our stores.”

No additional cases among staff at the Waianae City Mill have been reported.