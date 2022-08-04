HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water has announced that they will be shutting off water in Lihue due to a mainline break.

The shut down will effect parts of Nawiliwili. Specifically, Rice Street from Ho’olaulea Way to Wa’apa Road and a portion of Nawiliwili Road from Wa’apa Road to Kanoa Street.

DOW said water is expected to be shut off for about six to seven hours as they investigate and reapir the break. They are at the scene and may close lanes.

You can visit their Facebook to stay up to date with more announcements.