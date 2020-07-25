HANAPEPE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Water announced a emergency water service shutdown on Iona Road in Hanapepe due to a recent mainline break in the area.

Water service will be unavailable for about five hours on Iona Road in order to allow crews to conduct emergency main line repairs.

Due to flooding in the area, motorists are advised to drive with caution and to avoid traveling on Iona Road if possible.

Additionally, DOW has also received a report of a mainline break near the intersection of Puolo Road and Kaumuali’i Highway in Hanapepe.

DOW crews have conducted initial investigations and will proceed with repairs as soon as work is completed on Iona Road. About two to three customers are expected to be affected on Puolo Road.

Latest Stories on KHON2