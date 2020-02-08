Emergency water service shutdown for customers on in Kapaa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Department of Water announces an emergency water service shutdown for customers located on Ulu Street, Koa Street and Mamane Street in Kapaa for approximately six to eight hours due to a recent main line break on Ulu Street.

Water service will be turned off at approximately 11 a.m. this morning in order to prevent further flooding in the area and allow crews to access the damaged main line to begin repairs.

Customers located in the affected area are advised to store enough water to meet your needs during the shutdown.

Additionally, a partial one lane road closure will be in place on Ulu Street; between Kauwila Street and Mamane Street in Kapaa.

Motorists are advised to adhere to all traffic control personnel and signage while driving through the work area.