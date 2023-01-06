HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric will be performing emergency work on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Crews will be working to replace a utility pole on Manoa Road, the roadway that leads to the entrance of Mānoa Falls Trail and Lyon Arboretum.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

On Monday, Jan. 9., HECO will be trimming vegetation in the area to prep for Tuesday’s work.

This may cause traffic delays temporarily.

According to HECO, vehicles will not be allowed past the 3600 block of Mānoa Road as crews work in the area on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mānoa Falls Trail will stay open to the public, but hikers will have to walk in from the residential area.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Lyon Arboretum will close for the day.