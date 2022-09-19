HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since the pandemic started in 2020, families in Hawaii have been struggling to put food on their tables. Hawaii’s governor David Ige seeks to change that by signing the fourth emergency proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, which will continue a federal-funded food program for two more months.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment which is administered through the state’s Department of Human Services’ Benefit, Employment and Support Services Division will continue through Nov. 18.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Food insecurity is just one of the lingering effects of the pandemic, and SNAP benefits provide Hawaiʻi families with nutritious food. It’s important for families to reach out so they can get the help they need.” David Ige, Governor of Hawaii

The food program is known to support “qualifying low-income and needy households” including those making the transition from public assistance to self-sufficiency said Ige.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

DHS said all renewal interviews should be completed via telephone and recipients needing assistance with this process or information about the status of their recertification should call the Public Assistance Toll Free Information Line at 1-855-643-1643.

For more information, click here.