Emergency sirens working after stolen batteries replaced

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials say emergency sirens are back in service after stolen batteries were replaced.

Thieves stole 24 batteries from six sirens in windward Oahu more than a week ago.

Emergency officials say they are increasing security measures to keep the batteries secure.

They believe this was not the work of just one person.

They are asking residents near the sirens to report any suspicious activity.