Emergency sirens in Poʻipū were a false alarm

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 8, residents in the Poʻipū region of Kauai heard emergency sirens that are usually reserved for weather emergencies.

PO’IPŪ, Hawaii (KHON2) — Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 8, residents in the Poʻipū region of Kauai heard emergency sirens that are usually reserved for weather emergencies.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The County of Kauai wants its Poʻipū residents to know that the sirens were a false alarm.

The sound was apparently due to a mechanical issue, there is no weather emergency at this time.