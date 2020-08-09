Emergency sirens in Poʻipū were a false alarm

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 8, residents in the Poʻipū region of Kauai heard emergency sirens that are usually reserved for weather emergencies.

The County of Kauai wants its Poʻipū residents to know that the sirens were a false alarm.

The sound was apparently due to a mechanical issue, there is no weather emergency at this time.

