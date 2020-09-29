Emergency siren malfunctions in Hawaiian Paradise Park

PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — On the Big Island residents in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivison got a rude awakening Monday morning.
A runaway siren was reported around 6:30 a.m. near Makuu Drive and 6th Avenue.
Civil defense officials say the siren malfunctioned, and there was no threat.
Personnel are inspecting what caused it to go off.
