Emergency siren malfunctions in Hawaiian Paradise Park

PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — On the Big Island residents in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivison got a rude awakening Monday morning.

A runaway siren was reported around 6:30 a.m. near Makuu Drive and 6th Avenue.

Civil defense officials say the siren malfunctioned, and there was no threat.

Personnel are inspecting what caused it to go off.

