Emergency siren going off in the Paradise Park area is a malfunction; there is no emergency

Hawaii Civil Defense tonight says an emergency siren has been going off in the Paradise Park area near Makuu and 6th Avenue. They say it’s a malfunction and that there is no emergency.
