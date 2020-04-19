Emergency shelters built in Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 50 volunteers pitched in to help build an emergency homeless shelter at the county’s Nas pool parking lot in Hilo on Saturday.

County officials say the 32 10 by 8 foot structures will be ready to live in by next week.

Each unit can house up to two people.

The units will accommodate the most vulnerable homeless individuals that are frail, elderly or have pre-existing conditions.

The county is working with various non-profits to provide food, laundry services and on-site mental health services.

Occupants will have access to the bathrooms and showers at the pool.

About 40 eligible individuals have been identified to stay in the units.