HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County and American Red Cross opened an emergency center today around 1:15 p.m.

The emergency shelter is located at Mitchell Pauole Center in Kaunakakai on Molokai.

The National Weather Service also has extended the flash flood warning for the island until 3:45 p.m. this evening.

If you are planning to go into the shelter, you are advised to bring

Food

Water

Eyeglasses

Medication

Blankets

Bedding

If you are bringing your pet, it must be in a carrier or hard crate.

The emergency center opened after the Ka Molokai Makahiki Festival was canceled and they had permits for the facility. American Red Cross later took over.

According to NWS, homes in the Kawela Gulch area flooded.

Maui county remains under a flood watch.