Emergency rock removal project to close parts of Kahekili Highway

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Portions of Kahekili Highway are expected to be closed from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11 as crews work to remove loose, unstable rock above milepost 8.1.
The emergency project will make the roadway impassable to motorists during the day while work is ongoing, said the Department of Public Works.
Barricades have been set out at the site to alert motorists of the hazard area.
Work is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and may be extended, if necessary.
