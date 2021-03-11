Emergency preparedness tips: How to store water during a power outage

Lightning brought power outages to several buildings in Honolulu on Wednesday, March 10. (Courtesy: Gavin Terukina)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water (DOW) is reminding residents of water emergency preparedness tips and water service advisories that may be issued during an emergency or severe weather event.

How to store water

Use clean containers, preferably those designed for water storage . Do not use containers that stored questionable materials or food with strong odors (mayonnaise, pickles, etc.) as the water will pick up the odor during storage.

. Do not use containers that stored questionable materials or food with strong odors (mayonnaise, pickles, etc.) as the water will pick up the odor during storage. Disinfect containers. Wash containers thoroughly, then rinse it in a mild bleach solution (one capful of liquid bleach to one gallon of water), and then rinse thoroughly.

Wash containers thoroughly, then rinse it in a mild bleach solution (one capful of liquid bleach to one gallon of water), and then rinse thoroughly. Fill container with water from the tap. Fill the container to the top, keeping a minimal amount of air between the water and the cap. Store it in a cool, dark place.

Fill the container to the top, keeping a minimal amount of air between the water and the cap. Store it in a cool, dark place. Boil or bleach disinfection. Boil water at a rolling boil for one to three minutes, let it cool down until it is slightly warm, fill the containers and then seal and store immediately

Liquid bleach may also be used to disinfect water that has not been boiled. Add 1 to 8 drops of new, unscented liquid bleach with strength of 5% to 6% per gallon of water. Seal and store immediately.

For questions about boiling or bleach disinfection, please call DOW’s Water Quality Division at 245-5446.

Severe weather conditions; such as high winds, flooding, can affect water facilities. If this occurs, the following should be implemented:

During an electrical power outage keep water use to an absolute minimum. In the event of a power outage, the DOW may shut off valves and isolate tanks to reduce risk of damage and water loss.

In the event of a power outage, the DOW may shut off valves and isolate tanks to reduce risk of damage and water loss. Immediately begin water conservation measures. Use water sparingly. Water should be used for essential uses only; such as cooking, drinking and sanitation needs. Keep toilet flushing to a minimum.

Use water sparingly. Water should be used for essential uses only; such as cooking, drinking and sanitation needs. Keep toilet flushing to a minimum. Collect rain water to utilize for non-potable water needs. Do not drink rain water.

to utilize for non-potable water needs. Do not drink rain water. Turn off or disconnect any devices or fixtures that regularly draw water. These devices include automatic icemakers and irrigation systems.

After the storm:

Continue water conservation measures. After the storm has passed, an assessment will need to be conducted of affected water facilities. Water conservation is needed in order to avoid a water outage, in case there are damages to any systems.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) also recommends storing one gallon of water, per person, per day for at least fourteen days for drinking and sanitation purposes, as part of an emergency preparedness kit.