On November 22nd, 1935, the China Clipper departed Alameda, California for Pearl Harbor carrying the first pieces of mail to fly across the Pacific Ocean. The China Clipper was a Pan American Airways “flying boat,” a four-engine seaplane that was one of the largest commercial airplanes of its day. After landing in Hawaii it went on to Midway, Wake, Guam and the Philippines, establishing the first regular travel route across the Pacific.

This was no small endeavor at the time. The first powered aircraft flight ever took place in December 1903 and flew a total of 852 feet in 59 seconds. A few decades later, the China Clipper would attempt to fly over 2000 miles across the ocean while carrying crew and cargo. Success was not guaranteed, and failure would have likely been fatal. Yet the economic possibility of connecting the United States with the Pacific and East Asia by plane carried an urgent, undeniable allure.