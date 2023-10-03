HONOLULU (KHON2) — Phones, televisions and radios will be getting an alert tomorrow morning.

It’s part of a nationwide test of the emergency alert system.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will be testing two emergency alert systems.

Messages will be sent to cell phones tomorrow morning at 8:20 a.m. reading:

“This is a test of the national wireless emergency alert system. No action is needed”

That alert will be sent to televisions and radios at the same time.