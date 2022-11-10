KONA, HAWAII ISLAND (KHON2) — More than three decades after the space shuttle Challenger exploded killing everyone onboard, including Hawaii’s Ellison Onizuka, a large piece of the wreckage has been found at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean according to the Associated Press.

The AP said divers filming a television documentary about World War II found the fragment roughly 15 feet by 15 feet in size buried in sand in March.

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center confirmed the discovery Thursday.

Claude Onizuka, astronaut Ellison Onizuka’s brother, said it was quite a surprise to hear they found debris from the Challenger 36 years after the blast.

Ellison Onizuka was Hawaii’s first astronaut and one of the seven killed when the space shuttle Challenger exploded just 73 seconds after lift off January 28, 1986.

Millions had tuned in to watch the launch on live TV that day.

“At the time of the explosion we didn’t really realize what would be found, if they would be found,” Onizuka explained.

According to the AP, about 47% of the Challenger has been recovered. The latest piece, one of the largest found in decades, is still at the bottom of the ocean near Cape Canaveral Florida.

In a statement on its website, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said:

“This discovery gives us an opportunity to pause once again, to uplift the legacies of the seven pioneers we lost, and to reflect on how this tragedy changed us.”

Onizuka has faith NASA will do what is right

“Whatever NASA plans to do is going to be something honorable for the Challenger crew and Ellison. So we know it’s going to be in good hands once it’s recovered.”

And he said he still thinks of his brother often.

“Even though it’s 36 years later, a lot of times you think about it, it seems like it was just yesterday.”

Ellison Onizuka was the first Japanese American, and the first person from Hawaii, to fly into space. He was a hero to many on the islands, an example of what could be accomplished. And his brother said he never forgot where he came from.

“Every time he came back to Hawaii he always went to different schools and talked to the children of Hawaii. His message to the children was: ‘Try hard, study and don’t be afraid to dream.'”

Onizuka said his family is grateful to see Ellison’s legacy live on with Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole and the Onizuka Center for International Astronomy Visitor Information Station on Mauna Kea both named after him.