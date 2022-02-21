Electrical short possible cause of Pahoa attic fire

PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department reported the possible cause of a Pahoa house fire was a short in the ceiling’s electrical wiring.

According to fire officials, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Firefighters arrived at 7:42 a.m. to flames and smoke coming from the building’s attic space or between the “ceiling and metal roofing,” officials stated. They also found the insulation between the roof and paneling was slowly burning.

Two occupants and their pets managed to get out of the house safely and were in the yard when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Officials added that the ceiling panels were removed and power was shut off. The fire was fully extinguished by 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

It is unknown whether the building had working smoke alarms, and damage cost estimates are not available at this time.