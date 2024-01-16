HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fire incident that damaged two buildings at Makalapa Elementary School on Monday was classified as accidental by the Honolulu Fire Department Investigator.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, HFD received a call of reported smoke and flames from a portable classroom.

First responders were able to fully extinguish the fire by 8:35 a.m.

The investigator determined the cause of the fire to origin from an electrical outlet within a classroom.

Reports said “an electrical arc from the outlet ignited the bookshelf as well as structural wood members of the building.”

HFD estimated a total of $1,071,000 worth of damages for the buildings and the contents inside.

Officials would like to remind the public to ensure furniture does not impact the plugs. HFD also advises everyone to check plugs for any “wiggle” that could lead to an electrical arc and cause a fire.