Electric work to affect westbound traffic Friday morning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews will replace utility poles and work on electrical infrastructure in two separate areas along Farrington Highway in Māʻili between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, affecting Mākaha-bound traffic.

The far right Mākaha-bound lane of Farrington will be closed for infrastructure work between Kaukamana and Mana streets, and also for the replacement of three utility poles between Keli’ikipi and Liliana Streets.

The two work areas are near Māʻili Beach Park. Access to the sidewalk and bike lane in both areas will be allowed when conditions are safe.

Motorists should exercise caution when approaching and passing the work area. Traffic cones will be placed around the worksite, and flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite.