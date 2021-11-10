Electric vehicles can now use HOV lanes regardless of the number of passengers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s now an added perk to driving an electric vehicle (EV).

The Department of Transportation announced rules have changed to allow EV license plates to use the High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes.

That’s regardless of the number of people in the vehicle. HOV lanes are meant to incentivize carpooling or the use of public transportation, to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

But EVs are an exception because they don’t create as much pollution and reduce the dependency on fossil fuel.

