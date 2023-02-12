HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning, residents were stopping by to pick up last minute snacks before the Big Game.

The manager of Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering said, “It was pretty crazy, today. We’re very thankful, very blessed for all our customers and all our hard-working employees.”

When asked if this is the biggest day of the year for them, he said, “Yes, it is, actually. It is. It ranks right up there with Christmas Eve in New Year’s Eve.”

One fan KHON2 News spoke to was getting last minute groceries before the Big Game.

“All of it. I’m gonna get some Doritos. I’m gonna get some pizza and DoorDash food while I’m in there getting more food. I gotta get some ice cream, some cookies. And, then, I’ll just go from there. Maybe steak?” said the fan.

When the game started, KHON2 went out to see how the community is celebrating together.

Employees at The Kailua Town Pub and Grill said, “there’s been a lot of people that have come here all year long for puzzles. So, we’ve got people never camped out an hour before, and we hope that everybody stays for the game and is excited. And, we’re definitely here to have a good time.”

A fan watching the game said, “this is always the best place if you look at all the TVs and stuff. And, the food is great. The people are great. I’m excited.”

The manager at Champs Sports Bar and Grill said, “We’ve been preparing for this back on it for about a month now as far as putting it together — prizes, cash prizes. As you can see, the atmosphere is really electric. Great crowd here. So, we’re expecting a nice turnout.”

At the end of the day, residents had fun celebrating with friends and family.

Honolulu Police Department is reminding fans if they continue their celebrations to have a plan and be safe.