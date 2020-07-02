Electric car owners will have to say goodbye to free parking on city lots, meters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2012, a State law allowed electric vehicles to park for free at State and county parking lots and meters. But that’s no longer the case.

Effective July 1, 2020, electric vehicle owners must now pay posted parking fees at all City public parking facilities and any metered area. This comes after the State law that gave this benefit to electric vehicle owners was repealed by the State Legislature on June 30.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the City and County of Honolulu strongly supports the electrification of transportation, and Mayor Caldwell along with all three other county mayors have committed to fossil-fuel-free ground transportation by 2045.

The City says that it is also working to expand electric vehicle charging station infrastructure on Oahu and transition the City fleet to clean energy by 2035.

KHON2 reached out to the University of Hawaii. A spokesperson with UH said that there will no longer be free parking for electric vehicles at UH Manoa.

If you have any questions, email parking@honolulu.gov.

