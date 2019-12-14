Elderly woman’s purse violently snatched, sustains serious body injury

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 62-year-old woman is recovering from a violent purse snatching in the Honolulu area, according to police.

This happened on Thursday, December 12, around 5 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department said that an unknown suspect attempted to take the woman’s purse. The victim sustained serious injuries in the purse snatching and was treated.

At this time, police have no further information on the suspect and no arrests have been made.

The suspect is wanted for robbery in the first degree.