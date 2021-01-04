Elderly woman robbed at knifepoint in Ewa Beach

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — An elderly Ewa Beach woman was allegedly robbed and threatened with a knife earlier this week.

Police say an unknown male apparently entered the home of the 91-year-old woman. HPD says the door was unlocked at the time. The suspect then proceeded to take her purse and with a knife in hand, allegedly threatened the woman before fleeing the scene.

The victim’s bank card was later fraudulently used, according to police.

No arrest has been made.

