Elderly man who fell, died in lava tube identified

The elderly man that fell into a lava tube and died on his property has been identified as 71-year-old Robert Hisashi Nishimoto.

Police responded to a report of an elderly man who had not been seen or heard from in several days. Upon arrival, police located Nishimoto and Hawaii Fire personnel were called to assist in retrieving the victim.

It appeared Nishimoto had fallen through a soft area of ground into the lava tube.

Nishimoto was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined Nishimoto died as a result of injuries consistent with falling.