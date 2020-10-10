Elderly man dies after tractor accident on Hawaii Island

KAPA’A, Hawaii (KHON2) — An 83-year-old Waimea man is dead after being pinned underneath a farm tractor following a home accident in Laupahoehoe on Oct. 8.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The victim has been identified as Samuel P. Kaaua.

According to officials, police and fire personnel responded to a report of a home accident at approximately 8:30 p.m.

First responders determined that Kaaua had been operating a heavy-duty farm tractor on family property when it overturned on an embankment.

Kaaua was ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Coroners are currently investigating to determine the exact cause of death.

Latest Stories on KHON2