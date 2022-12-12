HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i announced new research into so-called ‘flavors’ of El Niño events that provide clues as to how climate change occurs and how that process evolves. El Niño events have a significant impact on Hawai’i rainfall, trade wind strength, hurricane formation and drought.

The frequency of these ‘flavors’ of El Niño events holds vital historical records that allow for necessary model simulations on how climate change will unravel as Earth warms. The flavors demonstrate climate change patterns over the last 12,000 years.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This is allowing scientists to be able to project more accurately, predict future changes and impacts and allows us to see more clearly how El Niño events respond to climate change. The study is being conducted by researchers from the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa and the University of Coloardo, Boulder.

Associate professor of atmospheric sciences at the UHM School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, Dr. Christina Karamperidou, is the lead researcher/author on this project. She worked with associate professor Dr. Pedro DiNezio of the University of Colorado in Boulder.

“We used a unique set of climate model simulations that span the Holocene, the past 12,000 years, and accounted for changes in the frequency of El Niño flavors, the three preferred locations in which the peak of warming during different El Niño events occur—eastern Pacific, central Pacific and coastal,” said Karamperidou. “Doing this allowed us to reconcile conflicting records of past El Niño behavior.”

Water temperatures and trade wind strengths are directly impacted by El Niño. So, researchers typically turn to coral skeletons, Peruvian mollusk shells or lake sediment from the tropical Andes in order to understand how El Niño has evolved. These features provide indications as to what temperatures and rainfall was like across the Pacific.

El Niño flavors; Warm sea surface location: Eastern, Central or coastal. (Graphic by Karamperidou and DiNezio 2022)

“However, depending on where the samples are taken from—eastern Pacific, central Pacific or near the South American coast—the frequency of El Niño events appears to exhibit different patterns,” said Karamperidou. “Records from the eastern Pacific show an intensification of El Niño activity from early to late Holocene, while records from the central Pacific show highly variable El Niño throughout the Holocene.”

Karamperidou’s team’s hypothesis that paleoclimate records across the Pacific that may be explained by changes in El Niño flavors was tested.

“Indeed, we showed that Eastern Pacific events have increased in frequency from early to late Holocene, while Central Pacific and coastal events have decreased in frequency, resulting in changes in the hydroclimate in the tropical Pacific,” said Karamperidou.

This research makes it the first to examine the response of coastal El Niño events to climate changes

“Importantly, we showed that it is not only their frequency, but also the strength of their impact that changes, which is important for interpreting records of past climate,” explained Karamperidou.

“This information is important for water resource managers among others to better prepare for Hawai‘i regional climate,” said Karamperidou. “So, it is imperative that we gain a better understanding of the mechanisms of these flavors, and also improve their representation in climate models and assess their projected changes under future climate conditions.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“These coastal events have supersized impacts with severe flooding and disasters in countries like Peru and Ecuador,” said Karamperidou. “In fact, we showed in another recent paper that even though these events are not felt around the globe like the more widely known Eastern and Central Pacific events, a better understanding of the mechanisms that drive them is essential for understanding the drivers of the other two flavors, as well.”