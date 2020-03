On Maui, eight people were rescued after they were stuck in rising flood waters.

This was along the Makama’kaole Gulch off Kahekili Highway.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday night.

Fire officials say an adult male from Oregon and three juveniles were stranded as the river swelled, becoming impassable.

They were airlifted to safety.

Another group of two men and two women from Illinois were also rescued nearby with the chopper.

No one was injured.