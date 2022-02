HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu EMS reported that eight people were involved in a motor vehicle collision on Likelike and Kahekili highway at around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday.

EMS said a 41-year-old female was in serious condition.

The incident included three males ages 28, 16 and 13 and four females ages 61, 57, 22, and 20.

It is currently unknown what caused the accident.