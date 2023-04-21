HONOLULU (KHON2) — Months after a rock smashed into a Palolo Valley home, efforts to prevent another incident continue.

Caroline Sasaki was narrowly killed by the falling boulder. She is cautiously optimistic about the mitigation efforts and said she still relives that fateful moment every single day.

On Jan. 28, a boulder came plowing into Sasaki’s Palolo home. She’s still counting her blessings.

“I think about it every day,” Sasaki said.

But she added that she doesn’t live in fear. She feels it’s unlikely another boulder will come down in the same spot.

“I lived here for decades, at least six decades, and nothing like this has happened,” Sasaki said.

Developer Peter Savio, owns the land above the Sasaki home and is working to prevent future rocks-falls because he knows it’s only a matter of time before another one comes crashing down in Palolo Valley.

“Rock falls are the normal activity of a mountainside,” Savio said. “It’s not going to stop, it’s going to continue forever, until the mountain is gone.”

Savio is holding a second community meeting Saturday regarding mitigation efforts

“It’s a continuation of the earlier meeting regarding the rock falls in Palolo Valley. At that meeting, the group came up with two possible solutions,” said Savio.

The first is to plant a native Hawaiian forest, the second, build mitigation fencing.

Sasaki is cautiously optimistic.

“I think he’s on the right track,” she said. “I think he’s doing what he can. Without the help of say the city or the states it’s going to be very difficult. So I think he has a plan I don’t know if it’s going to work.”

For now, they’re dealing with the damage that infamous boulder did to their home.

Sasaki said they are thankful things worked out in their favor. Many of their neighbors haven’t been as lucky.

The Palolo Valley rockfall mitigation meeting will be held Saturday, April 22 at the Ali’iolani Elementary School in Palolo Valley from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

