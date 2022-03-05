HONOLULU(KHON2) — There’s an ongoing effort to keep Hawaii’s public schools safe. Officials take all threats seriously, and there are things students and parents can do if they have concerns.

From police presence on campus to conducting presentations for students. Honolulu Police Department takes threats at public schools seriously.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Some parents said, more needs to be done to ensure their kids are safe, and that those making threats should face consequences and get the help they need.

Becky Gardner, a concerned parent said it’s terrifying because that kind of stuff doesn’t happen here in Hawaii. No one expects it to happen here.

“This is a really crazy situation. And, you know, it’s so hard to handle. I do not blame parents for being high anxiety and angry right now,” said Gardner.

A letter sent to parents of one Honolulu school said HPD officers are scheduled to conduct a video presentation for students, aimed at preventing and stopping bullying. Officials also want to educate students on the responsible use of social media.

According to Crimestoppers, one of the most important things to remember is communication and speaking out when you see something happening.

Crimestoppers Lt. Chris Kim reminds students to be a good friend.

“If you see something going on, reach out for help on their behalf. A lot of times these victims are too scared or they don’t want to say anything, or they’re embarrassed,” Kim explained.

He said parents also need to talk with their kids, pay attention to changes in their behavior.

“Find out if they are having some challenges in school. Are they being bullied? Watch out for their behavior. Are they acting differently? Are they making excuses for not wanting to go to school or they’re faking illnesses to avoid going to school,” said Kim

Kim said Crimestoppers has a student program that gives them an avenue to anonymously report bullying and other things they see in school. Then police can intervene.

“We’ve managed to deter suicides, fights, bullying, we solve arson cases, assault sex assault cases. So parents, teachers, if you want us to come to your schools, please reach out to the Crimestoppers program,” said Kim.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

KHON2 reached out to the state Department of Education and HPD and is waiting to hear back.