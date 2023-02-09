HONOLULU (KHON2) — A top police official said more funding is needed for a state toxicology lab. Currently, the City and County of Honolulu performs alcohol blood level tests for suspected DUIs for the entire state, while suspected drug-related cases are sent to the mainland.

Suspected drivers under the influence are a problem police officers encounter every day across the state. Hawaii County Police Department Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz said it is not just alcohol, drivers are also mixing substances.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Impaired driving is a huge issue,” Moszkowicz said. “I mean, just this past weekend, we had a case that we are suspecting is very likely associated with impaired driving that killed two people right in Kona and kind of a fiery automobile crash, and anyone dying is too much.”

The Hawaii County Police Department averages more than 100 DUI-related arrests a month, but the island does not have drug or alcohol blood sample testing capabilities.

A private lab that used to conduct testing for the neighbor islands ended its agreement in 2020.

The City and County of Honolulu stepped in to continue with alcohol concentration tests while drug tests continue to be conducted on the mainland.

“Sometimes to the mainland, by the time that testing gets done, and the reporting gets back, we’re in a situation where there are deadlines with administrators’ driver’s license revocation,” Moszkowicz said. “And a lot of times we’re not able to meet those deadlines and drug-impaired drivers are getting their driver’s license back.”

One piece of equipment inside the City’s Health Services Branch takes care of all the blood sampling coming in from the state.

The Health Services Branch chief Karla Perry said their work to test blood samples for alcohol nearly doubled, but their resources stayed the same. Blood sample testing is only a portion of the department’s duties.

Perry said, “We are in need of upgrading and then because we’re the only ones doing it actually statewide, we would need a backup because there’s nobody to be our backup at this time, we have no backup instruments.”

Lawmakers are calling for more resources for the lab. If a law passes, more state highway funds would establish a drug and alcohol toxicology testing lab.

Perry said the test result turnaround could be quicker but there are benefits to having the testing done in a centralized location within the state.

Perry said, “The testifying portion would also be more centralized coming out of this one area versus having to track down the person in the mainland and bring them that is costly as well.”

Moszkowicz testified in support of the proposed senate bill.

He said, “We just need this lab piece to start to catch up with the rest of the state’s efforts to help us continue to tamp down impaired driving, which has been a problem here.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Discussions on the amount of funding needed for the lab continue.