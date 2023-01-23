HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green M.D. gave his first State of the State address today, Jan. 23.

Green laid out his plans to help teachers by helping them buy supplies for their classrooms.

One has to wonder at what point in time did legislators stop providing the funding for teachers to do their jobs; but whenever it was, Green is keen to turn back the clock on this unfortunate state of existence for education.

Green has proposed a non-refundable tax credit of up to $500 per school year to help educators purchase supplies for their classrooms.

This new initiative will help to ease the burden on teachers who already make a paltry salary compared to the amount of work and care they provide. It is a necessary provision that will only work to make the lives of students and teachers better.

If this provision passes, then it will provide up to 80 percent of what teachers are spending out of pocket to educate the children of Hawai’i.