Ed Case releases statement on articles of impeachment

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Congressman Ed Case issued the following statement following this morning’s announcement of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump:

“I have supported the formal impeachment inquiry since the whistleblower’s report on the President’s dealings with Ukraine was provided to Congress in September. I have closely followed the inquiry, to include a full review of the Intelligence Committee’s 400-plus page majority and minority reports and personally attending the Judiciary Committee’s hearings. I have received thousands of responses from my constituents to my requests for their input. I believe that the facts revealed by the inquiry to date justify full U.S. House consideration of articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“However, I owe it to my country, my constituents and my own constitutional responsibilities to fully inform my decision before I vote on the articles. I’m not there yet because I haven’t reviewed all of the actual articles, the Judiciary Committee’s report and the full House debate. When I have done so, I will discharge my constitutional duty in this truly sad matter per my oath of office and to the best of my ability.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story