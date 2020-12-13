Eco-friendly store opens in Kaimuki

HONOLUU (KHON2) — A new store aimed at reducing waste opened on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Kaimuki. “Keep It Simple” carries items such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, laundry detergent, toothpaste and even bug spray.

Customers can bring their own container to fill or they can purchase a reusable container at the store.

The idea came from two roommates who were looking for plastic-free items but could not find them on the island.

The owner of the environmentally-friendly store says she hopes to make an impact on the plastic waste in and around Oahu’s oceans and beaches.

“One small change, changing the plastic at the source, taking that away, it’s gonna’ affect hundreds of thousands of people. Hundreds of thousands of bottles will be saved from, you know, ending up in a turtles stomach, in a whales stomach, on our beaches and in our bodies.” Hunter long, keep it simple owner

“Keep It Simple” is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located on Waialae Avenue next to the restaurant “To Thai For.”