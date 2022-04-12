HONOLULU (KHON2) — Overall prices in Hawaii jumped by 7.5% since 2021, According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Food prices spiked even higher in that same time period — up 8.9% since 2021.

Many might want to turn to their local value meal but KHON2 spoke with a dietitian to see how to stay healthy on a budget.

“So sometimes frozen fruits and vegetables are awesome,” said registered dietitian Jenna Corsi, “whether that’s like in a smoothie, or you know, a type of dish that you can add some frozen green beans or broccoli to it.”

“Trying to buy in bulk items, so if I’m buying frozen fruit for a smoothie, I can buy in a bigger pack and yes, it’s going to be more expensive initially, but it’s going to last me longer and it’s going to save me some money in the long run.” Jenna Corsi, registered dietitian

Corsi added she also prefers to shop at Target for her food items and said their prices seem to be more on the reasonable side.