HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Easypost Hawai’i Bowl is a Christmas event most families enjoy; and even though UH is not participating this year, having two mainland teams come to Hawaii boosts tourism and local vendors.

Daryl Garvin said that “they’re having a great time there in Waikiki, there’s an economic impact to the teams coming as well. Plus the impact for the community. The teams were at hospitals yesterday. San Diego State went to Kapiolani and Tennessee went to Shriners and spread some Christmas joy with the kids, so it’s just a great time to have them in town.”

Many of the players families and friends are making Hawaii their home for the holidays.

Johnnie Frost, a parent of a Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Player said, “Oh, wow, we enjoy the culture. The lifestyle is pretty cool. Of course, we’ve only seen it from the tourist side. It’d be different, I’m sure, if you lived here maybe; but it’s a neat place; and we sure have enjoyed it so far.”

Joel Kling, another parent of a Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Player said, “I love it. I love it. We had a great time in Waikiki. Everybody’s super friendly. Just had a blast with other families. Love it!”

Vendors said they were happy to spread the Christmas joy during the bowl game and show the visitors some local food. It also gave new vendors a chance to network.

Taua Atafua, a local vendor, said that “it’s a good opportunity. And, it’s nice just to, like, show the world, like, what we have to offer. You know. And, especially as a small bit; and then the drink, like, I said, this specialty drink. That’s something that me and my family came up with, and then you know, we would like for everyone to try it out.”

Ken Tsuruda said that “being a local business, a small local business, we really, I’m grateful for that opportunity because to be able to welcome the tourists.”