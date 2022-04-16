HONOLULU(KHON2) — Whether you are looking for an egg hunt the whole family can enjoy, arts and crafts for your keiki — or an opportunity to get some cool photos with the Easter Bunny — there’s something for everyone happening on Sunday.

Everyone loves an egg hunt and KidzArt Windward owner Asia Di Antonio said they are holding their second annual egg hunt at the Lokahi Kailua Market with four different time slots for different age groups.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Our first egg hunt is at 9:30. And then we have one at 10:30 — 11:30. And that adult one is at 12:30,” Di Antonio said. “Our Easter egg hunt actually has a built obstacle course. You’re going to be able to dig through stuff and everything. It’s more than just laying a bunch of Easter eggs out in the field and telling kids to go find them.”

There is a $10 fee and you need to register online.

There will be prizes and all entrants will receive a gift basket. Proceeds help pay for art classes for local keiki.

Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii is holding its 7th Annual Golden Egg Hunt. Guests can look for 24 golden eggs and one platinum egg within the park.

Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii General Manager Scott Loos shared some of the impressive prices anyone lucky enough to find one of the coveted eggs could win.

“In our platinum egg, we’re gonna have $1,000 cash,” said Loos. “And in our 24 golden eggs, we’re gonna have gifts sponsored by Outrigger Embassy Suites, we’re gonna give away free cabanas, free season passes, single-day admission tickets and also Little Caesars Pizza.”

Loos said this egg hunt will be challenging, especially for those bigger prizes.

The park opens at 10:30 a.m. and the egg hunt begins at 11 a.m.

“If you come before noon tomorrow, we do have a special admission price of $29.99 which is $10 less than our Kamaaina rate,” Loos explained.

For more information and pricing on season passes go to Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii’s website.

If you prefer to stay in town, SALT At Our Kaka’ako is inviting everyone to hop into spring with an Easter Egg-stravaganza starting at 2 p.m. The Easter bunny will be there and there will be tons of fun crafts for kids to enjoy. Click here for more details.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Easter wouldn’t be complete without a visit from Aunty Lele and Uncle Lāpaki, the resident bunnies at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki. People can swing by and take a free photo with them between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.